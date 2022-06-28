Bisakh Mondal: The Kolkata boy to be placed at Facebook

A Jadavpur University (JU) student, Bisakh Mondal, has secured a job of Rs 1.8 crore at Facebook which is the highest paid salary to a JU student this year.

The fourth-year student of Computer Science and Engineering had also received an offer from Google and Amazon. However, he declined the offers and ultimately accepted Facebook. “I will join Facebook in September. Before accepting this job, I got offers from Google and Amazon. I thought choosing Facebook would be the best as the pay package offered by them was high," Mondal told India Today.

Bisakh also said that the internships he did in the past two years during the lockdown helped him in cracking the interview. “I got the job offer on Tuesday night. In the past two years during the Covid-19 pandemic, I got the opportunity to do internships at several organisations and gather knowledge outside my curriculum studies. This has helped me crack the interviews," he was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

Bisakh’s mother, an Anganwadi worker, expressed happiness over his success and said that he had always been a meritorious student and was very serious about his studies.

According to a report by NDTV, this is the first time after the pandemic that students have received a large number of international offers, a placement officer at the University said.