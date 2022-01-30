BJP calls for deferment of WB civic polls by 4 weeks

BJP calls for deferment of poll in 108 WB municipalities by 4 weeks due to Covid-19

Party spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya told reporters that BJP will move the State Election Commission with the two demands on Monday

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jan 30 2022, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2022, 22:16 ist
BJP also demanded that results of the civic election in four municipal corporations in the state and the 108 municipalities, slated on February 27, be declared on the same day. Credit: DH File Photo

BJP on Sunday called for deferring election in 108 civic bodies in West Bengal, scheduled to be held in February end by four weeks due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state.

The party also demanded that results of the civic election in four municipal corporations in the state, going to the poll on February 12 and the 108 municipalities, slated on February 27, be declared on the same day.

Party spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya told reporters that BJP will move the State Election Commission with the two demands on Monday.

"The daily Covid death figures are still alarming. The number of fresh cases are also quite high in districts. In the present situation we are of the view that the municipal poll in 108 civic bodies, slated for February 27, be put off by at least four weeks," Bhattacharya said.

Reacting to BJP's demands, TMC senior leader and state minister Firhad Hakim said, "Aware that the result of the municipal poll everywhere will go against them, BJP leaders are now asking for deferment of the municipal poll in 108 civic boards. They only want to buy more time."

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BJP
Kolkata
India News
Indian Politics
West Bengal
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

South African drag queens keep the scene alive

South African drag queens keep the scene alive

UP: 1 cr devotees predicted to take dip on 'holy day'

UP: 1 cr devotees predicted to take dip on 'holy day'

In China, Covid-era controls may outlast the virus

In China, Covid-era controls may outlast the virus

Drone light show at Beating Retreat mesmerises India

Drone light show at Beating Retreat mesmerises India

 