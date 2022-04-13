Hanskhali rape: BJP fact-finding committee to visit WB

BJP forms fact-finding committee to look into Hanshkhali gang-rape case

The girl, a class 9 student, died after she was allegedly gang-raped at a birthday party at the house of the accused on April 5

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS,
  • Apr 13 2022, 12:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2022, 12:52 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

A day after the Calcutta High Court directed handing over of investigation to CBI of the alleged gang-rape and death of a minor girl in West Bengal’s Hanshkhali, the BJP has formed its own five-member fact-finding committee to look into the incident.

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda nominated Lok Sabha MP Rekha Verma, UP Cabinet Minister Baby Rani Maurya, Mahila MorchaPresident Vanathi Srinivasan, Khushbu Sundar and WB MLA Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhary to the committee

The committee members will visit Hanshkhali, and will submit its report to the party.

The girl, a class 9 student, died after she was allegedly gang-raped at a birthday party at the house of the accused on April 5.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee triggered a row after expressing doubt about the cause of the girl's death, attributed to gang-rape by her family.

She said the minor and one of the arrested accused, the son of a local Trinamool Congress leader, were in a relationship and wondered whether she was pregnant.

West Bengal
India News
Gang-rape case

