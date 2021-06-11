BJP leader Mukul Roy to meet Mamata Banerjee on Friday: Reports

Amid speculation of rumblings within the Bengal BJP, party national vice-president Mukul Roy is likely to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday, several media outlets reported.
Analysts firmly believe that talks of "ghar wapsi" are on between him and the Trinamool Congress supremo. However, there is no official confirmation yet.
Reports said Roy skipped a key BJP meeting, as newly-appointed Leader of Opposition and fellow turncoat Suvendu Adhikari went to meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi.
Recently, Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee had visited Mukul Roy's wife's in hospital. She is recovering from Covid-19.
