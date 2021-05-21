BJP MLA Biswajit Daimary is the new Assam Speaker

BJP MLA Biswajit Daimary was on Friday unanimously elected as the Speaker of the 15th Assam Legislative Assembly.

Daimary had submitted his nomination on Thursday in presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP state president Ranjeet Kumar Dass in the assembly secretariat.

The Congress-AIUDF coalition had not put any candidate for the speaker's post.

With no other nomination, pro-tem Speaker Phani Bhusan Choudhury announced Daimary as the new speaker and handed over the charge to him.

Thanking everyone, the newly elected speaker said, "I believe I will be able to give a strong and positive message from the House to the people of Assam. All the MLAs will be able to speak their mind here. I will give equal chance to everyone as per the rule."

Congratulating Daimary, Sarma said many eminent personalities had become the speaker of Assam assembly and they added to the prestige and glory of the chair.

Other leaders like former chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Congress Legislature Party Leader Debabrata Saikia, AIUDF Legislature Party leader Hafiz Bashir Ahmed, BJP Assam President Ranjeet Kumar Dass and AGP President Atul Bora too congratulated Daimary.

Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi said, "We are very glad that an indigenous person from the Bodo community has become the Speaker. This is a matter of pride for all of us."

In February, Daimary was re-elected to Rajya Sabha following switching side to BJP from Bodoland People's Front (BPF). He contested the assembly polls from the Panery constituency and won by a margin of 35,852 votes.

The ruling BJP has nominated its MLA Numal Momin for the post of deputy speaker. He will submit his nomination when the Secretariat will call for applications for the post. Momin was elected to the assembly for the second consecutive time from the Bokajan seat.