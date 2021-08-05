BJP-ruled states getting more vaccines than Bengal: Mamata tells PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that BJP ruled states were getting more Covid-19 vaccines doses even as Bengal has a higher population density. She further alleged that in spite of repeatedly raising the issue of Bengal not getting adequate number of vaccines with the Centre, the matter had not received due attention.

Urging the Centre to ramp up the supply of vaccines to Bengal, the Chief Minister said that if the pace of vaccination in Bengal is not increased with adequate supply then the state would have to face “a grim situation arising out of the pandemic.”

“I am sorry to say that the Central Government is providing larger number of vaccine doses to States like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka which are BJP-ruled. I have no problem if they or any other state for that matter receives higher number vaccine doses, but I cannot remain a mute spectator to see Bengal deprived,” stated Mamata.

The Chief Minister claimed that even though her government is capable of administering 11 lakh doses per day, it is currently administering only 4 lakh doses per day due to inadequate supply.

“At present West Bengal needs around 14 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine to cover all the people in eligible categories. However, we have received only 2.68 crore doses till date from the Government of India,” Mamata stated in the letter.

She alleged that despite the devastation caused by the second wave of the pandemic, the Centre has not increased the supply of vaccines to the states, resulting in the suffering of people. Mamata also said that due to the “sustained efforts” of the State Government the positivity rate in Bengal which shot up to 33 per cent in between April and May due to the “prolonged 8-phase Assembly elections” in Bengal, has now come down to 1.57 per cent.

Pointing out that Covid-19 cases were increasing in Sikkim, Assam and North-Eastern States and the fact that Bengal has three international borders, Mamata urged the Prime Minister to ensure that Bengal is provided with the required 14 crore doses of vaccine as a “ special precautionary measure.”