Covishield dose-gap may be decreased again for those above 45 years: Report

Months after public backlash for increasing the interval between two Covishield doses, the Centre is now considering reducing the gap once again. This new change will likely be aimed at those above the age of 45 years.

When the increase in the dose interval was first announced, it was met with widespread criticism and dubbed as a move to cover up shortage of vaccines. Lack of clear scientific objective to do this added fuel to the rage.

Now, as the supply of vaccines seems to have stabilised with regard to demand, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI) will meet in the coming week in order to finalise on the interval, Mint reported.

The choice will be made once the NTAGI reviews all relevant scientific data.

Currently all eligible persons are being administered 2 doses of the Covishield vaccine with an interval of 12-16 weeks.

“We have gathered data on the impact of vaccines and their dosage interval on different age groups and from different regions," said NTAGI chairperson Dr N K Arora.

“In two to four weeks, we may decide on reducing dosage interval of Covishield, especially for those above 45 years and elderly based on final scientific evidence".

He said that even one dose of Covishield has shown to be effective against Covid-19.

India initially followed a 1-month gap, which saw a 4-8 week gap extension. The interval was eventually extended to 12-14 weeks.

The Union Health Minister had said in Parliament that monthly vaccine production would be increased. The monthly production of Covishield is set to witness an acceleration from ‘110 million doses per month by year-end to more than 120 million’.

The Centre recently said that it cannot meet its goal of administering 2.16 billion vaccine doses by year-end. The projection has been cut down to 1.35 billion doses at present.

The Centre has said it still aims to fully vaccinate all adults by December 31, 2021.