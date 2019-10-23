BSF probe finds firing by BGB unprovoked

Nearly a week after a BSF jawan was killed and another injured due to firing by the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) a probe initiated by BSF found that the attack was “unprovoked.”

According to BSF sources it has also been found the allegation by BGB that BSF illegally entered into Bangladesh is false.

“BGB’s act of firing upon the BSF personnel was totally unprovoked. The allegation raised by BGB that the BSF jawans illegally entered into Bangladesh seems to be an attempt to justify their act of firing,” said senior BSF official.

He also said that BGB’s allegation does not make any sense as the BSF jawans went to the place of occurrence after BGB informed them through two Indian fishermen to attend a flag meeting regarding the release of one Indian fishermen.

The incident took place at the international border near West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on October 17 when a BGB personnel opened fire on a BSF team killing one BSF jawan and injuring other.

While one BSF jawan Vijay Bhan Singh died after he was shot in the head and another jawan Rajvir Yadav sustained bullet injury on his hands. It was fist incident of firing between the BSF and BGB which share very cordial relationship.