Bypolls to 3 assembly seats in Manipur on Nov 7: EC

Bypolls to 3 assembly seats in Manipur on November 7: Election Commission

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 05 2020, 17:14 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2020, 17:21 ist
Credit: Reuters/file photo.

Bypolls to three assembly seats in Manipur would be held on November 7, the Election Commission announced on Monday.

On September 29, the commission had announced bypolls to two assembly seats in Manipur.

With these fresh announcements, the total number of seats going for by-election in the state goes up to five.

All the bypolls in Manipur would be held on November 7 and counting will take place on November 10 along with that of the Bihar Assembly polls being held in three phases and 54 other assembly bypolls taking place on November 3.

Bypoll to the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar is also taking place on November 7.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Manipur
Election Commission of India
Bypolls

What's Brewing

US Presidents who fell severely ill during term

US Presidents who fell severely ill during term

Some planets may have better life conditions than Earth

Some planets may have better life conditions than Earth

Seals — A conservation success or omnipresent pests?

Seals — A conservation success or omnipresent pests?

Attenborough's Life on Our Planet: Of ruin, regrowth

Attenborough's Life on Our Planet: Of ruin, regrowth

US Presidential Polls: Electoral College & how it works

US Presidential Polls: Electoral College & how it works

 