Bypolls to 3 assembly seats in Manipur on November 7: Election Commission

Bypolls to three assembly seats in Manipur would be held on November 7, the Election Commission announced on Monday.

On September 29, the commission had announced bypolls to two assembly seats in Manipur.

With these fresh announcements, the total number of seats going for by-election in the state goes up to five.

All the bypolls in Manipur would be held on November 7 and counting will take place on November 10 along with that of the Bihar Assembly polls being held in three phases and 54 other assembly bypolls taking place on November 3.

Bypoll to the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar is also taking place on November 7.