CBI files charge sheet against five in Manipur University 'scam' case

The CBI on Tuesday filed charge sheets against five accused including three former staffs of Manipur University in a case related to an alleged scam that caused a loss of over Rs. 74 lakh between 2012-16.

The proprietor and manager of a private firm were among the accused.

The investigative agency filed the charge sheets in the court of special judge in Manipur.

The accused are K. Jibankumar Singh, the then finance officer, Manipur University, Kshetrimayum Basanta Singh, then assistant finance officer, Manipur University, N. Tejendro Singh, then assistant, Manipur University, Lourembam Rameshwor Meitei, Proprietor of M/s Lourembam Enterprises and Kshetrimayum Joykumar Singh, manager of M/s Lourembam Enterprises.

A statement issued by CBI said the investigation revealed that the public servants entered into a conspiracy with the said proprietor (contractor) to cheat the Manipur University during 2012-2016.

"It was further alleged that the accused had shown undue favor to the proprietor (contractor) in awarding the work for supply of various furniture items for the international guest house, Manipur University despite irregularities in the tendering process. It was also alleged that the accused had falsely shown receipt of the furniture items in the stock register and paid the entire bill claimed by the said firm based at Imphal despite knowing well the fact regarding the non-supply/short supply of many furniture items. This caused a loss to the tune of Rs.74,01,978 to Manipur University," it said.