Centre asks tea industry to enhance 'AROMA' for sustainability and profit

The Union Commerce Ministry suggested that the beleaguered Indian tea industry must enhance "AROMA" (Assistance, Re-energise, Organic, Modernisation, Adaptability) in order to make the sector profitable, viable and sustainable.

Addressing the tea industry players, union commerce minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday stated that the industry must support the small tea growers to improve quality, create infrastructure to augment exports and focus on high value markets such as EU, Canada, South America and Middle East, promote organic and GI tea through brand promotion.

He also asked the tea industry to strengthen local supply chain and sustainable solution to meet the challenges of climate change.

"Indian tea growers are now spreading the aroma, taste and colour of Indian tea to the world. The world has already tasted and appreciated the flavour of Sikkim, Nilgiris, Kangra and Assam teas and other varieties of tea would also open the world's mind and palate to more flavors of India," Goyal said at the first India International Small Tea Growers' Convention at Kolkata on Thursday.

Solidaridad Asia and Indian Tea Association organised the convention which was attended by 150 delegates from India, China, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Indonesia.

Goyal further said India tea industry is the second largest tea industry in the world and contributed much to creation of jobs.

The suggestions came after stakeholders of the tea industry highlighted how the industry was going through a tough phase due to various challenges such as stagnant prices, rising cost of production and impact of climate change.

Shatadru Chattopadhyay, Managing Director of Solidaridad Asia said that promoting long term health and environmental sustainability should be a top priority as the tea sector was facing a crisis because of persistently low tea prices.

Chairperson of Indian Tea Association (ITA), a platform of tea growers and traders, Nayantara Palchoudhuri said the tea industry was adversely impacted by growing effects of climate change, price stagnation and high cost of production.

In addition, the industry has to bear high transaction costs while facing difficulties in realizing fair prices. Despite all these handicaps, the industry is committed to pursuing the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN, she said.

The challenge has become a major concern in Assam, the highest tea growing region with over 800 big tea estates and more than one lakh small tea growers.