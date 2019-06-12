Chaos continues at state-run hospitals in Bengal

Chaos continued on Wednesday as the protests by junior doctors at the state-run NRS Medical College in Kolkata entered its third day. The health services remained disrupted at several state-run medical colleges in West Bengal as following a call for cease-work by one of the largest organisation of doctors, the Doctor’s Forum, all the outdoor units of state-run medical colleges remained shut. The cease-work was not lifted during the day.

Clashes broke out between junior doctors and patients at the Burdwan Medical College and four junior doctors were allegedly assaulted by relatives of patients. The condition of one of the injured is critical. Some of the faculty of the college were allegedly heckled by the agitating junior doctors.

Kolkata: Patients are left at lurch as strike of junior doctors at NRS Medical College & Hospital enters second day. A patient's attendant says,"my patient is not receiving any treatment from last 3 days. I am not allowed to enter the hospital. Many patients are dying." pic.twitter.com/pJPyUDuR7N — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019

The ordeal of the patients continued at NRS and other state-run medical colleges in West Bengal as hundreds of them waited for hours to get treatment. A section of the patients’ relatives alleged that despite their critical condition, patients were turned away by the junior doctors at NRS and some other medical colleges.

NRS Medical College saw the chaos after a few junior doctors were allegedly assaulted by the relatives of a patient who passed away at the hospital. One of the junior doctors is currently hospitalised with a skull fracture.