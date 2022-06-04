Chhattisgarh: Over 12K MGNREGA workers resign en masse

Chhattisgarh: Over 12,000 contractual MGNREGA workers resign en masse

The move came after services of 21 assistant project officers (APOs) of MGNREGA were terminated by the state government on Friday

PTI
PTI, Raipur,
  • Jun 04 2022, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2022, 22:40 ist
MGNREGA workers. Credit: PTI File Photo

Over 12,000 contractual MGNREGA employees, who were on strike for the last two months for regularization of service, on Saturday resigned en masse.

The move came after services of 21 assistant project officers (APOs) of MGNREGA were terminated by the state government on Friday.

The employees of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act scheme are protesting since April for various demands, including regularization of service and better pay, said Tikamchand Kaushik, vice president of Chhattisgarh MGNREGA Karamchari Mahasangh.

"On Friday evening, the state government suddenly terminated the service of 21 APOs. In protest against the decision and support of our demand, all 12,371 employees, including 9000 rojgar sahayak (employment assistant) tendered mass resignation,” he said.

"The ruling Congress, in its 2018 poll manifesto, had promised to regularise services of contractual workers but no steps have been taken in this direction so far. We just want job security as we have given a better part of our life to this service,” said Kaushik, who works as technical assistant under scheme.

Amid the protest, the state government had last month announced that the honorarium of employment assistants working under MGNREGA would be hiked to Rs 9,540 from Rs 5,000.

A decision on the demands related to service conditions of MGNREGA employees will be taken after getting the report of a committee set up by the government in this regard, an official release had informed.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Chhattisgarh
MGNREGA

What's Brewing

At 83, Japanese sails solo across Pacific, sets record

At 83, Japanese sails solo across Pacific, sets record

Shakira confirms split with football star Gerard Piqué

Shakira confirms split with football star Gerard Piqué

Why does China censor the Tiananmen Square anniversary?

Why does China censor the Tiananmen Square anniversary?

Artificial light, a new weapon to fight malaria?

Artificial light, a new weapon to fight malaria?

 