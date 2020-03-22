Examiners asked to hold submission of marks in WB

Class 10 West Bengal board exams: Examiners asked to hold submission of marks

A man wearing a facemaks rides a bike across the Howrah Bridge during a one-day Janata (civil) curfew imposed amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. (AFP Photo)

 The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Sunday asked teachers checking papers of the class 10 state board examinations to put off the scheduled process of submission of marks and answer scripts to head examiners untill further orders amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Board President Kalyanmoy Ganguly told the teachers that submission of marks and answer scripts of the secondary examination "shall remain suspended".

The board further instructed them to check the answer scripts "in a proper manner, preferably twice, so as to keep them ready" for immediate submission when asked by the board, following improvement in the situation.

The examiners were supposed to handover the papers after evaluation to respective head examiners from early next week, which would then be checked and scrutinised by the head examiners and after tabulation of marks submitted to the board.

The examinations were conducted from February 18 to February 27.

