Coronavirus lockdown: Bihar woman reunited with husband after walking for 40 days

A family tiff and boarding a wrong train had compelled a 35-year-old woman to undertake a 40-day walk on GT road before being rescued by the police and reunited with her husband in Bihar, an official said on Saturday.

After a minor tiff at her father-in-law's house in Bhagalpur on March 22, Sabo (name changed) barged out from the place, went to the railway station to take a train to Banka where her aunt stayed, but she boarded a train that took her to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh instead, Hazaribag Social Welfare Officer Sipra Sinha said.

The woman did not have any money to return home after some people informed her that she had reached Kanpur, Sinha said.

The people asked her to walk along the Grand Trunk road as there were no means of transportation following the nationwide lockdown.

Sabo began her journey back home before she fell sick near the composite inter-state check-post with Jharkhand and Bihar at Chordaha in Hazaribag district on May 4, the officer said.

Some policemen spotted the woman lying in an unconscious state and the area circle officer Shivam Gupta sent her to a rehabilitation centre at Maheswara locality in Hazaribag Sadar, where she was treated and given food, the district social welfare officer said.

"Her swab samples tested negative for COVID-19," Sinha said.

Later, the authorities of Bhagalpur were approached and they came to Mirza Chowk at Mandor and took her by a car.

"The woman was reunited with her husband on May 14 and both are overjoyed," the officer said.

Thanking all the officers, Sabo told the Hazaribag social welfare officer, "After walking from Kanpur to Chouparan, I had lost all hopes of returning home."

Sinha on her part replied, "I feel morally obliged and very happy to get you reunited with your family during the lockdown."