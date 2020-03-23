Coronavirus: Sex workers in Alipurduar say they won't work for two weeks

Over 100 sex workers in West Bengal's Alipurduar district will not be working for the next two weeks in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, they said on Monday.

People from several places, including neighbouring districts, visit the red light area located in the central part of the district town.

They said that the step was taken to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

A local NGO that works for the welfare of the sex workers said it would provide financial assistance to these women during the period.

"This is a very good decision and we will provide them some assistance so that they can sustain themselves during this period," said Larry Bose, a member of the NGO.

Terming the decision exemplary, the district's chief medical officer Puran Sharma appreciated the efforts of the sex workers and said that the move was much needed.