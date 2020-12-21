Covid-19: Bihar schools, colleges to reopen from January 4

With the Covid-19 pandemic no more alarming, the Nitish Kumar regime in Bihar has decided to reopen schools, colleges and other educational institutions from January 4.

The students, however, will have to follow the standard protocols and carry a sanitiser with them, besides mandatorily wear masks. Most of the schools, keeping in mind the coronavirus threat, may not operate school buses and the students will have to arrange for transport on their own.

As per a fresh government directive, classes will have only 50 per cent of the students with each student attending classes on alternate days.

Online classes will, however, continue.

“We will follow all the standard procedures and guidelines related to Covid-19. Each student will be asked to sit with a gap of six feet each. We have told them (students) that mask and sanitizers are mandatory” said Patna Women’s College Principal, Sister Maria.

Manjhi tests Covid-19 positive, admitted to AIIMS

In the meantime, former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, who tested Covid-19 positive last week, was admitted to AIIMS, Patna after his health deteriorated on Sunday. He was in self-isolation for the past week.

Meanwhile, the state’s Covid-19 toll rose to 2,46,644 as 712 more persons tested positive. However, the total number of recoveries stood at 2,40,331, thereby taking the recovery rate to 97.44 per cent.

With 793 persons recovering in the last 24 hours, Bihar now has 4,966 active cases. Notably, the State, according to the Health Department, has tested around 1.69 crore samples, including 1,21,534 in the last 24 hours.