Covid-19 case tally crosses one lakh-mark in West Bengal

Covid-19 cases crossed the 1 lakh mark in West Bengal on Wednesday. According to the bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in the state has reached 1,01,390.

The daily tally in the state remained more than 2,000 with 2,931 cases being recorded in the last 24 hours. Currently, there are 25,846 active cases in Bengal.

With 49 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the state climbed to 25,846. Out of this 88.8% have died due to comorbidities and 11.2% have died directly due to the virus. The death toll is the lowest (.21%) in the age group of 0 to 16 months while its highest in the age group of 75 years and above.

The discharge rate in the state continued to improve on Wednesday and currently stands at 72.39%. In the last 24 hours, 3,067 Covid-19 patients were discharged in Bengal.

However, Kolkata continued to remain a cause of concern fir the state government with 6,615 active cases and 980 deaths. The state capital has so far recorded 29,185 cases.

The adjoining North 24 Paraganas district occupied the second spot with 5,626 active cases and 499 deaths. The district has so far recorded 21,690 cases.



Howrah comes next with 1,968 active cases and 258 deaths. The district has recorded 10,100 cases till date.

The daily number of tests improved significantly with a record 27,015 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours. So far 1,15,9211 tests have been conducted in Bengal.