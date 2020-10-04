Covid-19 positive BJD leader Pradeep Maharathy put on ventilator support

Covid-19 +ve BJD leader Pradeep Maharathy on ventilator

PTI
PTI,
  Oct 04 2020, 00:44 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2020, 00:44 ist
Senior BJD leader and Pipili MLA Pradeep Maharathy, who had tested positive for Covid-19, was put on ventilator support after his health condition deteriorated, the ruling party in Odisha said on Saturday.

Maharathy, also a former minister, tested positive on September 14.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has spoken to his family members and prayed for the lawmaker's speedy recovery, a BJD statement said.

Maharathy is among the 51 lawmakers of the state to have contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, Patnaik also congratulated Shehnaz Begum, a nonagenarian from Sambalpur, on recovering from Covid-19.

"Her victory over the deadly disease symbolises Odisha's resilience in the face of adversity," he added.

