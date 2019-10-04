CPM mulling over plans to make leadership young

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) is mulling over plans to make its leadership more young by putting an age ceiling for its leaders in committees, especially at the central and state levels, while not completely benching the "experienced" ones.

While acknowledging that the ruling BJP is making huge inroads into the youth brigade, who were once attracted the communist parties, the party feels that there is a need infuse fresh and young blood in its leadership at all levels.

The issue was raised at the three-day Central Committee on Friday. The decisions of the party's 2015 Kolkata Plenum that included infusion of youth in the party and its leadership were reviewed, though no final blue-print was not made.

Sources said the party is open to putting an age-limit for leaders in committees, so that "fresh blood" can be infused into leadership and bring "fresh ideas" without compromising on ideology. However, one of the questions before the CPM will be on how to use leaders whose "experience" could not be ignored.

The Kolkata Plenum report had said that "ageing" of cadres is a "serious issue" and the CPM was not able to attract whole-timers from students and youth while calling for a retirement policy and retirement benefits for the whole-timers worked out in each state.

"We are trying to bring more youth into leadership. We are mulling options. What should be the age bar, how experienced leaders could be utilised? These are things that will be discussed threadbare by the party before arriving at a decision," a senior CPM leader said.

Unofficially, the CPM retires its leaders from central committee and Polit Bureau after attaining the age of 80 years but this is not a hard and fast rule and there are exceptions like S Ramachandran Pillai, who was retained in Polit Bureau despite crossing the 80-year mark.

West Bengal's party leadership has adopted an age bar of 75 years for being a state committee member. It also does not allow any leader who crosses 60 years to be inducted in the state committee as first time member.