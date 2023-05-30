CRPF IG Rajiv Singh sent to strife-torn Manipur

CRPF IG Rajiv Singh sent to strife-torn Manipur to deal with prevailing situation

According to an official order, Singh, a 1993-batch IPS officer of the Tripura cadre, has been sent to Manipur on inter-cadre deputation for three years

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 30 2023, 15:37 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 15:55 ist
Army personnel stand guard in violence-hit area of Imphal town. Credit: IANS Photo

Senior IPS officer Rajiv Singh, currently working as an inspector general with the CRPF, has been sent to Manipur and likely to be appointed in a key post to handle the prevailing security situation in the state.

According to an official order, Singh, a 1993-batch IPS officer of the Tripura cadre, has been sent to Manipur on inter-cadre deputation for three years.

"The undersigned is directed to refer to the subject cited above and to convey the approval of Appointments Committee of the Cabinet for Inter-cadre deputation of Shri Rajiv Singh, IPS (TR:93), presently working as IG, CRPF, from Tripura cadre to Manipur cadre for a period of three years from the date of joining, in relaxation of the policy as a special case in public interest," the union home ministry order said.

Also Read: Committed to ensuring peace, says Amit Shah in strife-torn Manipur

The ministry also directed the CRPF to relieve Singh immediately to enable him to take up his new assignment.

Sources said Singh is likely to be given a key responsibility for handling the prevailing situation in Manipur.

Soon after the violence broke out in the state on May 3, the central government appointed former chief of the CRPF Kuldiep Singh as a security adviser to the Manipur government.

Manipur, which has been hit by ethnic conflict for nearly a month, witnessed a sudden spurt in clashes and firing between militants and security forces on Sunday, after a relative lull for over a fortnight.

The death toll from clashes since ethnic violence began on May 3 has gone up to 80, officials said.

Ethnic violence first broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

India News
Manipur
imphal
CRPF

