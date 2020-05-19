Cyclone Amphan: BSF moves ships, patrol boats to safe anchor in Sunderbans

The Border Security Force (BSF) has moved its three floating border posts or ships and 45 other patrol boats deployed to guard the India-Bangladesh riverine front in the Sunderbans and Icchamati river in West Bengal to safe anchorage in view of the cyclonic storm 'Amphan', officials said.

These vessels are used by the south Bengal frontier of the border force to guard about 350 kms of the riverine border in this area.

The BSF protects over 930 kms of the International Border under this frontier that includes 110 kms of the Sunderbans, Estuary Point, Icchamati river and Panitar, where the land and riverine borders of the two countries meet.

The three floating border posts or ships, 45 other patrol and mechanised boats have been moved for safe anchorage in view of cyclone 'Amphan'.

BSF Deputy Inspector General (south Bengal frontier) S S Guleria told PTI that the troops who man these vessels will move to land border posts till the activity of the cyclone.

A team of experts like electricians, masons and engineering personnel have also been sent to the riverine border fronts so that they can help in reviving the damaged infrastructure as soon as possible, Guleria, who has earlier served in the NDRF, said.

He said satellite phones have also been provided to the riverine border posts so that communication links are on, he added.

A control room has been established for the cyclone related operations at Hasnabad that will be supervised by a senior officer from ground, he added.

A senior BSF officer said the force is coordinating with the National Disaster Response Force and local authorities to evacuate locals to safer places and initiate search and rescue operations once the cyclone makes a landfall on May 20, expected to be between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya in Bangladesh.

Cyclone 'Amphan' has the potential to cause extensive damage in the coastal districts of West Bengal when it makes landfall, the government had said.