Depression over Bay of Bengal will turn into cyclone: Meteorological Office

A depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal which is currently located 1220 km south-southwest of Digha in West Bengal will likely “intensify rapidly” into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours, stated a bulletin by the Regional Meteorological Office, Alipore in Kolkata on Saturday.

It also stated that the cyclonic storm may further intensify into a “severe cyclonic storm” during subsequent 24 hours.

“It is very likely to move north northwestwards initially till 17th May and then recurve north northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal towards West Bengal coast during 18th to 20th May 2020,” stated the bulletin.

The cyclone will cause heavy to very heavy rainfall from May 19 to 20 in the coastal districts of West Bengal such as East and West Medinipur, Hooghly, Kolkata, North and South 24 Paraganas.

Coastal areas of West Bengal will witness a gradual increase of wind speeds from May 19 afternoon with gusts up to 90 km per hour.

“Under the influence of depression over South East Bay of Bengal and its very likely intensification into a cyclonic storm and movement towards North Bay of Bengal, the fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till farther information,” stated the bulletin.