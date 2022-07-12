Droupadi Murmu meets BJP lawmakers from Bengal, assured of support in presidential polls

WB BJP lawmakers assure Murmu of support in Prez polls

  • Jul 12 2022, 15:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2022, 15:07 ist
NDAs Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu with the Opposition leader of West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikary and other BJP State leaders, coming out from Swami Vivekananda's ancestral house after paying tribute, in Kolkata on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Credit: IANS Photo

NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu met BJP lawmakers from West Bengal on Tuesday to seek their support for the July 18 election.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar and Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly, along with central leaders of the party were present at the hour-long meeting held at a hotel.

According to sources of the state BJP unit, the party lawmakers assured her of the support in the poll.

Murmu is visiting various states to garner support from lawmakers.

Earlier in the day, she visited the ancestral house of Swami Vivekananda in north Kolkata.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had recently said that Murmu, a tribal BJP leader from Odisha, could have been a consensus candidate had the saffron camp discussed with the Opposition parties before fielding her.

Major non-BJP parties of the country, including the Congress and the TMC, have named former union minister Yashwant Sinha as the joint nominee for the presidential election.

The BJP presently has 17 Lok Sabha MPs from West Bengal. Of them, Arjun Singh has switched over to the TMC but is yet to resign as a parliamentarian.

In the 294-member West Bengal Assembly, the saffron camp has 75 MLAs. However, five of them have joined the TMC without resigning as legislators.

Droupadi Murmu
NDA
BJP
West Bengal
India News
Mamata Banerjee
TMC

