ED summons West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak in coal pilferage case

ED summons Bengal Law Minister in coal pilferage case

Ghatak, a TMC MLA from Asansol Uttar, has already appeared before the agency twice for questioning in the case

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jun 06 2023, 02:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 02:01 ist
Moloy Ghatak. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday summoned West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak, asking him to appear before it in New Delhi on June 19 in connection with their probe into the coal pilferage case, a senior official said.

"He has been evading appearing before our officers asking for more time," the ED officer said.

The CBI has also raided properties linked to Ghatak in connection with the case.

India News
West Bengal
Enforcement Directorate
ED

