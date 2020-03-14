Entry of visitors, journalists to be restricted in Bengal Assembly due to coronavirus fears

West Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee said on Friday that entry of journalists and visitors to the Assembly would be restricted to specific numbers due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Banerjee said the number of media persons would be regulated as per the circulation figures of the media houses.

"Please bear with us for the time being, it's not that any right of journalists are being restricted," the Speaker told the media at the Assembly, citing central government advisory on reducing mass gatherings to avoid spread of the deadly COVID-19.

The Speaker said major media outlets would be allowed two representatives each at the House for the time being to ensure safety and security of everyone.

He said notice would also be given to restrict the number of accompanying persons of each MLA to only one to restrict the number of people present at the Assembly at any given time.

The Speaker said entry of students of schools and colleges would also be barred for the time being to ensure their safety.

"I will recall the passes given to the students who sit in the galleries to witness Assembly proceedings," Banerjee said.

The second part of the extended budget session of the assembly commenced on Friday and voting for Rajya Sabha election is scheduled for March 26.

