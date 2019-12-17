Everyone kept in dark about CAB passage in Parl: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that MPs were kept in dark about when the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was to be passed in the Parliament. She also said that several MPs were unable to reach in time.

“Even when the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was about to be passed in the Parliament, everyone was kept in the dark about when the Bill would be passed. Several MPs were not able to reach in time. Our Rajya Sabha MPs got a day’s time so they were able to attend it (voting on CAB),” said Banerjee.

She was addressing a gathering in Kolkata at the starting point of a protest march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the NRC.

Taking a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remark at a rally in Jharkhand, Banerjee said that even when agitations are taking place across the country, some are saying that one can know who the agitators were by looking at their clothes.

She also said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Parliament with just the strength of numbers but it can’t be implemented if it does not abide by the Constitution and does not have public support.

“Any law must be as per the Constitution and in this case, it was not done. Those who are saying that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has now become law, should know that just passing it with the strength of numbers is not all. The question is whether it was done abiding by the Constitution or not,” said Banerjee.

She also said that instead of ensuring that the basic needs of people are met, the BJP is constantly indulging in the divide and rule policy.

“They can’t provide food, clothing and shelter to the people of the country. All they can do is to indulge in divide and rule policy,” said Banerjee.

Speaking about the halting of railway services in West Bengal, Banerjee said, "Owing to one or two small incidents, the Centre has stopped railways services in Bengal. It is the duty of the Railway Protection Force personnel to protect railway property, yet we provided them support."

"We have arrested more than 600 people (for creating trouble). I would request the railways and the central government to resume services," she added.

With inputs from PTI