Explosives seized in Mizoram was meant for rebels fighting against military in Myanmar: NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday said that the explosives seized in Mizoram in January this year were meant for Chin National Front (CNF), a group fighting against the military regime in neighbouring Myanmar.

"Investigations have revealed that the consignment of explosives was meant for the Myanmar-based outfit, Chin National Front (CNF), which has been accumulating arms, ammunition and explosives for armed struggle against the Government of Myanmar.

Three accused, including one Myanmar national, were arrested in this case and were charge sheeted in April," the NIA said in a statement on Tuesday after conducting searches at two locations in Mizoram capital Aizawl related to the case.

The NIA has been carrying out an investigation related to the recovery of 2,400 kgs of explosives including 1,000 detonators and 4,500 metres of detonating fuse wire, cash of Rs. 73,500 and 9,35,500 Kyat (Myanmar currency) in Mizoram's Siaha district in January this year. The case was first registered at Tipa police station in Siaha and was subsequently handed over to the NIA in March.

The Chin National Army, the armed wing of the Chin National Front, has been demanding greater autonomy for Chin state in western Myanmar. After the military coup in February this year, the group, however, reportedly joined hands with the National Unity Government (pro-democracy forces) for toppling the military regime.

Mizoram shares a 510 km border with Myanmar.

"During the searches conducted today, incriminating material, including mobile phone and bank documents have been seized from the premises of some suspects," NIA further said.

The agency had carried out similar searches in June this year in three districts in Mizoram for investigation related to the case.