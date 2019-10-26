Fear of NSCN (IM) attacks in Nagaland after agreement

Security forces across Nagaland has been put on alert citing intelligence inputs suggesting that NSCN (IM), the rebel group was mobilising its cadres and weapons to carry out attacks if the Centre goes ahead with the "final agreement" without meeting its core demand for a separate flag and Constitution for the Nagas.

An alert message shared with all police stations said several top leaders of the outfit, including its president Q Tuccu, fear that outcome of the talks with the Centre would not go in favour of their demands and so were mobilising their cadres and weapons. "Inputs suggests that the weapons housed with senior leaderships in Dimapur are being shifted. They have also started mobilising their cadres in a group of 10 to 20 at strategic locations in Dimapur and Zuhenoboto. Therefore precautionary measures are required," said the message.

This comes days after the state government cancelled leave of all police personnel, barring emergency and asked all battalions to stock ration for at least two months, in view of "fluid" situation prevailing in the state.

The NSCN (IM) is in ceasefire with the Centre since 1997 and its armed cadres are stationed at its headquarters at Hebron near the state's commercial town Dimapur. Many groups in Nagaland including NSCN (IM) do not consider Nagas to be part of India and wants an "honourable" solution to ensure the protection of the unique identity of the Nagas.

Many in Nagaland fear that state would plunge into turmoil after October 31 as the Centre rejected the NSCN-IM's demand for separate flag and separate Constitution for the Nagas and is likely to sign the final pact with other stakeholders including Naga National People's Group (NNPG), a forum of at least seven other rebel groups, who are also in ceasefire.

The NNPG, however, is willing to sign the final pact with the government saying that the discussion for separate flag and Constitution could be pursued at later stages.

The Centre set October 31 as the deadline to complete the negotiation to end the decades-long Naga conflict by signing a final pact.