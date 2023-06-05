First train chugs out of accident hit area in Balasore

First train chugs out of accident affected section in Balasore

The goods train was seen off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as scores of mediapersons and railway officials looked on

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 05 2023, 03:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2023, 03:49 ist
NDRF personnel during the restoration work at the site of Friday's triple train accident near Bahanaga Bazar railway station, in Balasore district, Sunday, June 4, 2023. At least 288 people were killed and over 1000 others suffered injuries in the accident, according to officials. Credit: PTI Photo

The first train on the section where the accident happened in Balasore started its journey at around 10.40 pm on Sunday, 51 hours after the horrific crash which killed 275 people, officials said.

Also Read | Prioritise safety of railway passengers
 

The train carrying coal is headed towards Rourkela Steel plant from Vizag port and is running on the same track where the ill-fated Bangalore-Howrah train met with the tragedy on Friday.

 

The Howrah-bound train crashed with the capsized bogies of the Coromandel Express which had collided with a stationary freight train seconds earlier.

"Down-line restoration complete. First train movement in section," tweeted Ashwini Vaishnaw.

