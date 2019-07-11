Flood affects over 4.23L in Assam, 2 died in Arunachal

Flood situation in Assam turned grim on Thursday affecting over 4.23 lakh people in the past two days.

The flood bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said a total of 4,23,386 people were affected by floods so far in 749 villages in 17 districts so far. The Brahmaputra and four of its tributaries were still flowing above danger level in some areas.

The floods rendered 1,843 people homeless, who were provided shelter in 53 relief camps. Dhemaji district in eastern Assam was the worst-hit, affecting 80,000 people.

Two school children died in a landslide in Tawang in neighboring Arunachal Pradesh, situated at about 10,000 feet.

The personnel of the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force personnel was deployed to carry our rescue operation for the flood-affected people in Assam.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal took stock of the flood situation in a meeting here and instructed officials to take all measures to reduce impact.

Floods and landslides have already claimed three lives in Assam this year so far.

Flood alert in Meghalaya

Meghalaya government issued an alert to residents living in the downstream areas of Umiam dam after the water level in the Umiam reservoir touched 3,206.90 feet on Thursday morning following incessant rains.

"It is apprehended that in case the heavy rainfall continues in the catchment area of the Umiam Dam, the reservoir may become full which will necessitate the opening of the gates of the Umiam concrete dam to allow the flood to pass through. All persons residing or working in the downstream of the Umiam dam are therefore cautioned against engaging in any activity near the banks of the river Umiam since the level of water in the river may suddenly rise due to the opening of gates of the dam. However, all efforts will be made to regulate the discharge of water through the gates to the minimum," said an official statement.