Foundation of Dibrugarh airport's runway extension laid

The foundation of Dibrugarh Airport's runway extension project was laid by the Airports Auhority of India to mark the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence (Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav), officials said on Saturday.

The foundation stone ceremony on Friday was attended by Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha as chief guest, Airport Director Ramjee Awasthi and other officials.

The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 35 crore, will increase the length of the runway of the Dibrugarh airport from the current 1,830 metre to 2,290 metre.

The deadline for completing the project is December 31, 2022.

Airport officials said that the project will enhance the safety of aircraft operation, lessen the load penalty to the aircraft apart from reducing the minima to operate in low visibility with CAT-I lighting system.

Currently, the construction work of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower and hanger is also going on at the airport at a cost of Rs 31 crore.

The ATC tower and hanger will be completed by March 31, 2022.

The new ATC tower with increased height, equipped with all modern facilities like fully air-conditioned lifts and LED lights will enhance air traffic management as well as overall safety at the Dibrugarh airport.

The easternmost airport of the country, the Dibrugarh airport, located at Mohanbari, 15-km away from Dibrugarh town was built in the early 1950s.

The airport is well linked through direct or indirect flights to all prime cities of the country and handles in excess of 3.5 lakh air passenger traffic annually.

Over the last decade, the airport has witnessed a significant growth of around 112 per cent of passenger traffic, officials said.

In February 2009, the old Dibrugarh airport building was replaced by a state-of-the-art integrated terminal building.

Spread over 1,13,410 square feet, the terminal building has a seating capacity of 500 passengers, 10 check-in counters and 5 remote parking bays.

Located at a height of 362 feet above sea level, the airport is equipped with night landing and aerobridge facilities, the official added.