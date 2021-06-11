From the Newsroom: Mukul Roy is back in TMC

In your evening news brief, Mukul Roy back in TMC; Shopping for essentials and marriages at home will be permitted during the weekend curfews till June 21 in Karnataka and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa exudes confidence in completing his term in office.

In a major jolt to the BJP following its defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections, its national vice president Mukul Roy returned to his former party the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday. His son Subharangshu Roy also returned to the TMC in presence of party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the TMC headquarters in Kolkata.

Speaking to reporters with the TMC supremo by side, Roy said that he returned to the TMC as he was unable to remain in the BJP. “I will give a detailed response in writing as to why I returned home and share it with the media. I was unable to remain in the BJP,” said Roy.

Shopping for essentials and marriages at home will be permitted during the weekend curfews till June 21, the BS Yediyurappa administration said on Friday in its latest guidelines on containing the spread of Covid-19.

The new guidelines will be in force from June 14 to June 21.

Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, dairy and milk booths, and animal fodder shall be allowed to function from 6 am to 2 pm,” Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said in his order with reference to the weekend curfew. Street vendors, ration shops and standalone liquor outlets will also be open from 6 am to 2 pm on weekends

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh's statement ruling out his replacement has given him "more strength", Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Friday and asserted that he will work for the development of the state during the remaining two years of the term.

The 78-year-old Lingayat strongman also said his responsibility has increased because of the trust shown in him by the BJP high command.

