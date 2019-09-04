Good, ad and the ugly: Poster war turns murkier

Even though the Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be held in October 2020, a poster war has ensued between the ruling JD(U) and the Opposition RJD, more than a year in advance.

The bone of contention is numerous hoardings put up in the State Capital which, along with Nitish’s cut-out, says “Kyun kare vichar, thike toh hai Nitish Kumar (Why to have second thoughts, Nitish Kumar is good enough)”.

The RJD has taken umbrage over Nitish blowing his own trumpet while ruling Bihar in alliance with the BJP. “Is there a rule of law in Bihar? Murder and rape incidents have become the order of the day. MLA supporters brandish AK-47. Criminals throw birthday parties inside jails. Recently, hundreds of children died due to encephalitis. And still, Nitish says all is well,” lamented RJD spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan.

To counter JD (U) hoardings, splashed at vantage points in the State capital, the RJD too has put up posters which says “Kyun na kare vichar, Bihar jo hai bimar (Why not think for a change, as Bihar is sick)”.

The main Opposition party RJD, which is also the single largest party in the State Assembly, has asked the JD (U) not to paint a picture as if there is no alternative to Nitish. “Why should people accept Nitish as the only alternative where there is a complete breakdown of law and order machinery in the State. Cops are killed, contractors are burnt alive and minor girls are raped,” said Gagan.

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav too hit out at Nitish. “Total collapse of law and order in Bihar… People are being killed mercilessly in broad daylight & those responsible for heinous crimes are being given a free hand by NDA govt,” tweeted Tejashwi.

The JD (U) retorted when its spokesperson Sanjay Singh said, “Everyone knows how was the law and order between 1990 and 2005 when Lalu-Rabri ruled Bihar.”

Meanwhile, the BJP, which is watching the ugly spat from the sidelines, has not yet joined the poster war.