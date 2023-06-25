Heroin worth Rs 17 crore seized, two held in Mizoram

The two accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

PTI
PTI, Aizawl,
  • Jun 25 2023, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2023, 22:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

In a major drug haul, Mizoram police seized 3.47 kilogramme of heroin worth Rs 17 crore in Mamit town, an officer said on Sunday.

Acting on a specific input, Mamit police intercepted a pick-up truck at a highway junction in Mamit town on Friday night. Around 3.47 kilogramme of heroin packed in 270 soap cases was seized from the vehicle with Tripura registration number, police said.

The vehicle driver and his aide both from Tripura were arrested for possessing the heroin, they said.

The contraband worth Rs 17 crore was concealed in a secret compartment under the vehicle.

