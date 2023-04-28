IED blast kills elderly woman in Jharkhand

A 65-year-old woman was killed when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by suspected CPI(Maoist) cadres went off in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district on Friday, a senior police officer said.
The IED was planted underneath a kachcha road inside Jamargada forest to target security personnel on anti-Maoist operations.
The victim was identified as Gangi Surin, a resident of Patahatu village, who went to the forest to pluck kendu leaves when the IED exploded killing her, the officer said.
Also Read: IEDs, arms and ammunition seized in Jharkhand
The district police and CRPF personnel recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.
So far, five innocent people including two women had lost their lives in IED explosions in Tonto and Goilkera police station areas of the district after a major operation was launched against the red rebels in January.
Besides, over 18 security personnel suffered injuries in the blasts triggered by Maoists.
The incident occurred two days after 10 police personnel and a civilian driver were killed after the Maoists blew up the vehicle in which they were travelling in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Jiah Khan case: Celeb suicides that turned into cases
Warming seas threat to life in ocean's 'twilight zone'
'Transformers: Rise of the Beast trailer released
In Pics | 10 interesting facts about 'Ponniyin Selvan'
A timeline of the Jiah Khan suicide case till date
Filmfare Awards 2023: 'Gangubai', 'Badhaai Do' win big
Stone of Scone moved to London for Charles' coronation
DiCaprio, Scorsese talk 'Killers' at CinemaCon
Bengaluru to host Chhau dance festival on April 30
Tiger seen in Haryana for the first time in 110 years