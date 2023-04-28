IED blast kills elderly woman in Jharkhand

IED blast kills elderly woman in Jharkhand

The IED was planted underneath a kachcha road inside Jamargada forest to target security personnel

PTI
PTI, Chaibasa ,
  • Apr 28 2023, 21:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 21:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 65-year-old woman was killed when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by suspected CPI(Maoist) cadres went off in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district on Friday, a senior police officer said.

The IED was planted underneath a kachcha road inside Jamargada forest to target security personnel on anti-Maoist operations.

The victim was identified as Gangi Surin, a resident of Patahatu village, who went to the forest to pluck kendu leaves when the IED exploded killing her, the officer said.

Also Read: IEDs, arms and ammunition seized in Jharkhand

The district police and CRPF personnel recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

So far, five innocent people including two women had lost their lives in IED explosions in Tonto and Goilkera police station areas of the district after a major operation was launched against the red rebels in January.

Besides, over 18 security personnel suffered injuries in the blasts triggered by Maoists.

The incident occurred two days after 10 police personnel and a civilian driver were killed after the Maoists blew up the vehicle in which they were travelling in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Jharkhand
Improvised Explosive Device
IED
CRPF

Related videos

What's Brewing

Jiah Khan case: Celeb suicides that turned into cases

Jiah Khan case: Celeb suicides that turned into cases

Warming seas threat to life in ocean's 'twilight zone'

Warming seas threat to life in ocean's 'twilight zone'

'Transformers: Rise of the Beast trailer released

'Transformers: Rise of the Beast trailer released

In Pics | 10 interesting facts about 'Ponniyin Selvan'

In Pics | 10 interesting facts about 'Ponniyin Selvan'

A timeline of the Jiah Khan suicide case till date

A timeline of the Jiah Khan suicide case till date

Filmfare Awards 2023: 'Gangubai', 'Badhaai Do' win big

Filmfare Awards 2023: 'Gangubai', 'Badhaai Do' win big

Stone of Scone moved to London for Charles' coronation

Stone of Scone moved to London for Charles' coronation

DiCaprio, Scorsese talk 'Killers' at CinemaCon

DiCaprio, Scorsese talk 'Killers' at CinemaCon

Bengaluru to host Chhau dance festival on April 30

Bengaluru to host Chhau dance festival on April 30

Tiger seen in Haryana for the first time in 110 years

Tiger seen in Haryana for the first time in 110 years

 