IIM-B to train professionals in Assam to implement flagship projects at grassroots level

Management experts at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore will help the Assam government raise a cadre of 75 young professionals, who will help in better implementation of projects related to health, education, women and children.

The IIM-B on Monday signed an MoU with Assam government in Guwahati, to launch the Chief Minister's Young Professionals Programme.

Two professionals will be assigned to each of the 35 districts while five others will be engaged at the state headquarters, one each with the department of health, education and women and child development, one for the NHM and one for the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

"The eligibility for CMYPP entrance will be a Master’s degree in either social science, social work, public policy, public health, public administration, law, economics or management. Entrance exam will be conducted by IIM Bangalore which will be a combination of aptitude, group discussion and interviews," said the state government.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while talking at the function hoped that the programme is going to be helpful for the young professionals as well as the government. "While the government will be benefited from their education, skills and innovations, they will learn a lot by being part of the government machinery. This will help them in their future career too," he said.

"Since the Centre has given maximum focus on development of the Northeast, we need to engage our highly talented and skilled young professionals to leverage the process for implementation of our projects in a more professional and time-bound manner. IIM Bangalore will help us in preparing our team of such young professionals," Sarma said.

The MoU was signed by the director of IIM Bangalore, Prof. Rishikesha T Krishnan and Principal Secretary to Assam government, Samir Kumar Sinha.

MYPP is designed to support deputy commissioners in implementing priority sectors like National Health Mission, Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, POSHAN 2.0 and other flagship programmes. After completion of two years, CMYPP will issue certificates in public policy and management by the IIM Bangalore.