India successfully test-fires two more surface-to-air missiles off Odisha coast

India on Wednesday flight-tested two more rounds of Medium Range Surface to Air Missiles off the Odisha coast, DRDO sources said.

The MRSAMs were test-fired from the Integrated Test Range launch pad-III at Chandipur near here before noon, they said.

The tests were successful, the sources said.

On Sunday, too, two Army-version MRSAMs were test-fired from the ITR.

The district administration of Balasore shifted people residing nearby to a camp ahead of the test.

