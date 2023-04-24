Indian, US fighter jets take part in joint exercise at Bengal's Kalaikunda

Fighter jets of the air forces of India and the United States took part in a joint exercise at Kalaikunda Air Force Station in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district, an official said on Monday.
As part of the Cope India 2023 exercise, five top-notch fighter jets of the two air forces took off in quick succession from the air force base.
Also Read | Eastern Ladakh row: India, China military commanders hold 18th round of negotiations
The Indian Air Force has employed Tejas, Rafale, Jaguar and Su-30 MKI fighter jets while the F-15 is representing the United States Air Force in the exercise.
The exercise, which began on April 10, will conclude on Monday.
A simultaneous 12-day exercise of transport aircraft was held at Panagarh Air Force Station in Paschim Bardhaman district from April 10.
