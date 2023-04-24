WB: Indian, US fighter jets take part in joint exercise

Indian, US fighter jets take part in joint exercise at Bengal's Kalaikunda

As part of the Cope India 2023 exercise, five top-notch fighter jets of the two air forces took off in quick succession from the air force base

PTI
PTI, Kalaikunda, West Bengal,
  • Apr 24 2023, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2023, 15:51 ist
United States Air Force (USAF) and Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel pose in front of a F-15 Eagle fighter jet during the joint 'Exercise Cope India 2023' between the USAF and IAF at the air force station in Kalaikunda, in West Bengal, on April 24, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

Fighter jets of the air forces of India and the United States took part in a joint exercise at Kalaikunda Air Force Station in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district, an official said on Monday.

As part of the Cope India 2023 exercise, five top-notch fighter jets of the two air forces took off in quick succession from the air force base.

The Indian Air Force has employed Tejas, Rafale, Jaguar and Su-30 MKI fighter jets while the F-15 is representing the United States Air Force in the exercise.

The exercise, which began on April 10, will conclude on Monday.

A simultaneous 12-day exercise of transport aircraft was held at Panagarh Air Force Station in Paschim Bardhaman district from April 10.

