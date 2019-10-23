ISI honey trap: Armyman in Bihar suspended

A defence personnel, posted at Danapur Cantonment, has been suspended after he was found to be leaking confidential information to the Pakistan’s Inter Service Intelligence (ISI) agent.

A Court of Inquiry has been constituted which will grill the Armyman, identified as Surjit Singh, as to how and why he passed on important classified information to the female ISI agent, who has been operating from the neighbouring state of Jharkhand.

Sources said that it was a case of honey trap, where the Army personnel came in contact with the female ISI agent through Facebook and got hooked.

“Posted at headquarters of Bihar-Jharkhand Sub-area, Surjit has been suspended and a Court of Inquiry constituted. The Army Intelligence Bureau sleuths have, meanwhile, questioned him,” said a source, on strict condition of anonymity.

The investigating sleuths have also seized his mobile and are looking into the CDR (call details records).

Though no official was willing to comment on the sensitive matter, but a further probe has revealed that the accused was in constant touch with the "good-looking" female ISI agent and had been consistently passing on vital classified information to the Pakistan’s intelligence agent.

The military intelligence, apart from questioning the suspended Army personnel, is also looking for the ISI agent, who has gone underground after the honey trap case surfaced. Danapur Cantonment is barely 25 km from the state capital.