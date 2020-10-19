J P Nadda in North Bengal for organisational meet with BJP leaders

Nadda in North Bengal for meeting with BJP leaders

Nadda paid tribute to social reformer Thakur Panchanan Barma by garlanding his statue at Nauka Ghat in Siliguri

PTI
PTI, Siliguri (WB,
  • Oct 19 2020, 16:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2020, 16:33 ist
BJP national president J P Nadda. Credit: PTI Photo

 BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday arrived here on a daylong visit to take stock of organisational matters, ahead of 2021 Assembly elections, party sources said.

Nadda paid tribute to social reformer Thakur Panchanan Barma by garlanding his statue at Nauka Ghat in Siliguri, before proceeding towards Anandamayee Kalibari Mandir, where he offered prayers.

Senior BJP leaders such as the party's national general secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya, and vice-president Mukul Roy accompanied Nadda to the temple.

According to the sources, the BJP chief will be holding an organisational meeting with party leaders from North Bengal. He will leave for New Delhi in the evening.

Both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda have addressed several virtual rallies and party programmes in Bengal over the past few months. This is the saffron party president's first visit to the state, since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in March. 

