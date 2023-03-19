Jharkhand reports first H3N2 case

Jharkhand reports first case of H3N2, five fresh cases of Covid-19

Jharkhand’s coronavirus caseload has risen to 4,42,589 since outbreak of the disease

PTI
PTI, Ranchi/Jamshedpur,
  • Mar 19 2023, 12:13 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2023, 12:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Jharkhand reported its first case of H3N2 influenza, besides five fresh cases of Covid-19, a health department official said on Sunday.

A 68-year-old woman, who was admitted to Tata Main Hospital (TMH), Jamshedpur with symptoms of cold and fever on Thursday, tested positive for influenza virus H3N2 on Saturday, the official said.

Confirming the report, the Civil Surgeon of East Singhbhum district, Dr Jujhar Manjhi said the victim was kept in an isolation ward and is under observation. The victim did not have any travel history, he said.

Meanwhile, state's total active cases of coronavirus reached 10 with five new cases of the disease reported on Saturday.

Read | Not many influenza cases but asked officials to conduct early screening: Delhi Health Minister

Ranchi and West Singhbhum districts have reported two cases each, while Deoghar registered one case on Saturday. Earlier, Deoghar, East Singhbhum and Latehar districts reported one case each, while Ranchi two, according to Covid bulletin of health department.

With addition of fresh cases, Jharkhand’s coronavirus caseload rose to 4,42,589 since outbreak of the disease. As many as 4,37,247 people have been cured of the disease so far, while 5,332 persons succumbed to the infection.

Jharkhand has tested 926 samples for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

However, a section of the doctors claimed that number of cases might increase if testing was increased.

India News
H3N2
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Jharkhand

