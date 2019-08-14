'Kanyashree scheme has helped 60 lakh girl children'

The 'Kanyashree Prakalpa' has so far helped over 60 lakh girl children in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Wednesday.

On the occasion of the Kanyashree Dibas, the chief minister said that her government has spent over Rs 7,000 crore on the scheme since 2013.

Describing girls as assets of the world, Banerjee said that the Kanyashree scholarship has helped girls in schools, colleges and universities in realising their dreams.

Today is #KanyashreeDibas, a special day for #Bangla. The #Kanyashree scheme, started in 2013, has since won the @UN (first prize) award. Girls are the assets of our state, our country and the world, Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

Floated on this day in 2013, the main objective of the Kanyashree scheme is to ensure that girls study in schools and delay their marriages till at least the age of 18.

"The #Kanyashree scholarships take girls from school to college to the university level where they become independent women of India. The initiative has empowered over 60 lakh girl students. Total budget since launch is over Rs 7,000 crore #KanyashreeDibas, she added.

The 'Kanyashree Prakalpa' seeks to improve the status and wellbeing of girls, particularly those from socio- economically disadvantaged families through conditional cash transfers.

The scheme has two cash transfer components an annual incentive of Rs 750 is given to girls in the age group 13 to 18 years and studying in Class 8 for every year till they continue their education, provided they are unmarried at the time.

One-time grant of Rs 25,000 is also given to girls once they attain the age of 18, provided they are engaged in an academic or occupational pursuit and unmarried.

The Mamata Banerjee government has been awarded by the United Nations for Public Service for its Kanyashree scheme in 2017.