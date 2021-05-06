Lalu Prasad to address RJD MLAs & MLCs on May 9

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad will address his party MLAs and MLCs on Sunday at 2 pm through virtual mode. This will be for the first time in the last three and a half years that he will be interacting with his party legislators.

Lalu, who was recently released on bail in the fodder scam case, is presently staying at the official residence of his eldest daughter Misa Bharti, a Rajya Sabha member, at Pandara Park in New Delhi. He will address his party legislators from New Delhi itself.

The RJD chief, who was undergoing treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi, for multiple ailments, was recently allowed to leave the hospital with the doctor’s suggestion that he should keep away from crowds and avoid meeting people in large numbers.

It was against this background that Lalu, whose outfit – the RJD - emerged as the single largest party in November 2020 Assembly election, decided to interact with his legislators through virtual meeting on Sunday afternoon. This was the first Assembly election in Bihar in which Lalu was not present to campaign for his party nominees as he was incarcerated in Ranchi jail after a CBI court convicted him in fodder scam.

Lalu, who was sent to jail in December 2017, is now a free man as the court has not barred him from taking part in any political activity.

Flanked by his son and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu is expected to urge his legislators to take care of common people during the Covid-19 crisis. This could also be the beginning of attack on the Nitish Kumar regime for his inept handling of coronavirus crisis in Bihar.