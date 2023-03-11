CBI summons Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

Land-for-jobs case: CBI summons Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 11 2023, 10:37 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2023, 10:41 ist
Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

The CBI on Saturday summoned Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for questioning in connection with the land-for-jobs case, ANI reported.

This is the second summon issued to him, the first being issued on 4th February.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bihar
Tejashwi Yadav
India News
CBI

Related videos

What's Brewing

Crocodile's immunity to fungal infections might help us

Crocodile's immunity to fungal infections might help us

Bengaluru: When transit corridors turn unaffordable

Bengaluru: When transit corridors turn unaffordable

Whackyverse | Plane truth

Whackyverse | Plane truth

Black is back, now as a summer shade

Black is back, now as a summer shade

Kerala village sets model to beat ground water scarcity

Kerala village sets model to beat ground water scarcity

In a first since 1961, the Oscars carpet won't be red

In a first since 1961, the Oscars carpet won't be red

'Kim Kardashian of cats': Gacek draws people to Poland

'Kim Kardashian of cats': Gacek draws people to Poland

Man lynched on suspicion of carrying beef in Bihar

Man lynched on suspicion of carrying beef in Bihar

SRK's action scene from 'Jawan' leaked, fans go berserk

SRK's action scene from 'Jawan' leaked, fans go berserk

 