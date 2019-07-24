Lightning claims 32 lives across Bihar

At least 32 persons were killed when lightning struck in different parts of Bihar in the last 24 hours. The maximum casualty was reported from Jamui district where eight persons died, while seven others were killed of lightning in Aurangabad.

Deaths due to lightning were also reported from Banka, Bhagalpur, Nalanda, Gaya, Munger, Araria, Katihar and Rohtas districts. “The Nitish regime has announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives,” said a senior official of the Disaster Management Department. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an alert for heavy rainfall and thundershower throughout the State from Wednesday onwards.

Meanwhile, as the death toll in this year’s flood mounted to 110, the State Government has requisitioned Indian Air Force helicopters to carry out relief and rescue operations. "Two choppers of IAF have been pressed into service in carrying out relief and rescue operations in Darbhanga, Madhubani, and Sitamarhi," said Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

The flood problem has been further compounded after Nepal too witnessed heavy rainfall in the last 48 hours. As a result, rivers originating from Nepal, including Gandak and Bagmati, were flowing above the danger mark while crossing through Bihar.

A Government press release said that Bagmati was showing a rising trend at two places in Sitamarhi, while Mahananda was on the rise at Purnia and Kishanganj.

Around 75 lakh persons in Bihar have been so far affected due to flood. Meanwhile, the Nitish regime has transferred Rs 6000 each for the family affected by flood. “A total sum of Rs 181.39 crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of 3,02,329 verified flood-affected families,” said a senior official of the Disaster Management Department, adding that the beneficiary has been informed about the amount through SMS.

“This is a gratuitous relief (GR) money. Others, who have not availed of this benefit, should open their bank accounts so that the relief amount could be transferred to them,” said Nitish, while taking stock of the flood situation in North Bihar.