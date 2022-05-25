Liquor to be costlier in Meghalaya as cabinet approves tax hike

Tipplers will have to dig deeper into their pockets to take a swig of their favourite alcoholic drink as the cabinet of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday decided to hike taxes on Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in the range of 1-9 per cent.

Sangma, after the cabinet meeting, said the decision was taken to ensure higher revenues for the state.

"The cabinet has approved the recategorisation of IMFL brands available in the state. Due to changes in rates in neighbouring states and in order to ensure more revenue, we have decided to declassify different brands and increase the prices of some of them," Sangma said.

He said the state government is expected to earn an additional revenue of up to Rs 25 crore annually with the change in rates and categories of liquor.

The cabinet also approved the request of NEEPCO (North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited) for a waiver of upfront fees amounting to Rs 1 lakh per MW against the allotment of 50 MW Wah Umiam Stage-I and 100 MW Wah Umiam Stage-II hydroelectric projects in Umiew River basin in the state.

It also approved a proposal by the personnel department to allow the chief secretary to be the appointing authority for the posts of superintendent, under-secretary and deputy secretary in the secretariat, the chief minister said.

The chief secretary replaces the governor as the appointing authority.