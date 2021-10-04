Mamata condemns death of farmers in UP violence

Mamata condemns death of farmers in UP violence; TMC team to visit affected families

The violence claimed the lives of eight people - four peasants and four others, reportedly BJP workers

  • Oct 04 2021, 00:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2021, 00:33 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday condemned the death of people in violence during farmers' protest in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and said a delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs will visit the affected families on October 4.

The violence claimed the lives of eight people - four peasants and four others, reportedly BJP workers - ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur Kheri by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Farmer leaders claimed that a vehicle carrying BJP workers knocked down some farmers protesting against the contentious farm laws enacted by the Centre. But, according to an official account, the vehicle overturned when farmers hurled stones at it.

“I strongly condemn the barbaric incident in Lakhimpur Kheri. The apathy of @BJP4India towards our farmer brethren pains me deeply," tweeted Banerjee who won the Bhabanipur by-poll defeating the BJP nominee by a huge margin earlier in the day.

“A delegation of 5 @AITCofficial MPs will be visiting the families of the victims tomorrow. Our farmers will always have our unconditional support,” she added.

TMC sources said the five leaders are Lok Sabha members Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Pratima Mondal, and Dola Sen, Sushmita Dev and Abir Ranjan Biswas of the Rajya Sabha.

The violence in Uttar Pradesh triggered outburst with opposition parties blaming the Yogi Adityanath government for the deaths.

Assembly election is due in Uttar Pradesh in 2022.

