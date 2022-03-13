Mamata fields Shatrughan Sinha for Lok Sabha bypolls to Asansol, Babul Supriyo for Ballygunge bypolls

The Trinamool Congress had fielded former Union ministers Shatrughan Sinha and Babul Supriyo for Lok Sabha bye-election from Asansol and Assembly bye-election from Ballygunge, respectively.

Happy to announce on behalf of the All India Trinamool Congress that Sri Shatrughan Sinha, former Union Minister and famed actor, will be our candidate in Loksabha by-election from Asansol. (1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 13, 2022

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here: