Mamata fields Shatrughan Sinha for Lok Sabha bypolls to Asansol, Babul Supriyo for Ballygunge bypolls

Mamata fields Shatrughan Sinha for Asansol bypolls

DH Web Desk
  • Mar 13 2022, 12:27 ist
Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

The Trinamool Congress had fielded former Union ministers Shatrughan Sinha and Babul Supriyo for Lok Sabha bye-election from Asansol and Assembly bye-election from Ballygunge, respectively.

