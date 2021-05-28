Mamata meets PM Modi, briefs him on damage from Yaas

Mamata meets PM Modi, submits report on damage caused by Cyclone Yaas

The meeting between the two leaders lasted for around 15 minutes

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • May 28 2021, 16:24 ist
  • updated: May 28 2021, 16:43 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI File Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district, and submitted a preliminary report on the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas in the state, a senior official said.

Modi flew down to Odisha earlier in the day to review the post-cyclone situation, and then made his way to West Bengal, where the storm wreaked havoc in the coastal districts.

The meeting between the two leaders lasted for around 15 minutes, he said.

"The CM has briefed PM Modi about the situation in the worst-hit areas of the state," the official told PTI.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Cyclone Yaas
West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
Narendra Modi
BJP
TMC

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why India's west coast has more to lose during cyclones

Why India's west coast has more to lose during cyclones

How a 4-day work week can reduce carbon footprint

How a 4-day work week can reduce carbon footprint

A Qantas flight offered Aussies super blood moon views

A Qantas flight offered Aussies super blood moon views

Sanjana George: Know more about the WWE star - In Pics

Sanjana George: Know more about the WWE star - In Pics

Delhi gets its 2nd drive-in Covid-19 vaccine centre

Delhi gets its 2nd drive-in Covid-19 vaccine centre

Million struggle to buy food in coup-hit Myanmar

Million struggle to buy food in coup-hit Myanmar

 